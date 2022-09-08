TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Extension Officer Posts; Know How To Apply

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the application process today, September 8, 2022. Only women candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. The TSPSC EO Application link has been activated on the official website, and candidates can apply by visiting the official website - tspsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 181 posts will be filled in the organization. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the TSPSCE AEE Recruitment 2022.

According to the official notice, "All unemployees are exempted from payment of the examination fee, and b) all employees of any government (central, state, PSUs, corporations, or other government sectors) have to pay the prescribed examination fee."

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 44 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the TSPSC Recruitment 2022 must pay an application fee of Rs 200 and an examination fee of Rs 80.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that says, "TSPSC Recruitment 2022"

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees (If asked)

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future needs

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

