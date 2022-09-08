TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Extension Officer Posts; Know How To Apply

Quick links:
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the application process today, September 8, 2022. Only women candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. The TSPSC EO Application link has been activated on the official website, and candidates can apply by visiting the official website - tspsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 181 posts will be filled in the organization. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the TSPSCE AEE Recruitment 2022.
According to the official notice, "All unemployees are exempted from payment of the examination fee, and b) all employees of any government (central, state, PSUs, corporations, or other government sectors) have to pay the prescribed examination fee."