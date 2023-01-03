TSPSC Recruitment: Application For 544 Assistant Professors & Other Posts Begins On Jan 31

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for assistant professor (lecturers), physical director, and librarian posts in government degree colleges under the control of the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. Through this recruitment campaign, as many as 544 positions will be filled in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the application process would commence on January 31, 2022, and the last date for candidates to apply for the posts is February 20, 2023. It is advised that candidates must follow the below-given steps to apply for TSPSC Recruitment 2022.

TSPSC Recruitment: Assistant Professor Vacancies

English: 23

Telugu: 27

Urdu: 2

Sanskrit: 5

Statistics: 23

Micro Biology: 5

BioTechnology: 9

Applied Nutrition: 5

Computer Science and Applications: 311

Business Administration: 39

Commerce- Business Analytics (Specialization): 8

Dairy Science: 8

Crop Production: 4

Data Science: 12

Fisheries: 3

Commerce- Foreign Trade (Specialization): 1

Commerce- Taxation (Specialization): 6

Physical Director: 29

Librarian: 24

Application Fees

Candidates are not required to pay any application fees.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test followed by an interview.

TSPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply for the Assistant Professor Posts

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form

Step 5: Candidates are then required to upload the documents

Step 6: Save and download the application form for future needs.

Here's direct link to apply for TSPSC Recruitment

Image: Shutterstock/Representative