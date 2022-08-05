Last Updated:

TSPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 53 Divisional Accounts Officers, Here's How To Apply

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission is seeking candidates for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is seeking candidates for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of the Director of Works Accounts in the state of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - tspsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the application procedure for the recruitment will commence on August 17 and the last date to apply for the vacancies is September 6, 2022, till 5 pm. Through this recruitment process, a total of 53 posts for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II will be filled in the department.

Educational qualifications

  • To apply for the said vacancies, candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university in India or any equivalent qualification.

Age limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 and 44 years are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application fee

  • The application processing fee is Rs 200 for all the candidates and the examination fee is Rs 120. All unemployees are exempt from paying the examination fee.

Selection process

  • The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/OMR and the selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Examination

  • According to media reports, the examination is likely to take place in December. There has been no official confirmation of this as of yet. The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the examination. It is expected that this time the examination will be held in offline mode.

Qualifying percentage

  • The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sports men & EWS is 40%, for BCs it is 35%, for SCs, STs and PH it is 30%.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the vacancies, candidates need to open the official website - tspsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Complete the registration process (if asked).
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form. 
  • Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future details.

