TSPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 53 Divisional Accounts Officers, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/ Representative
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is seeking candidates for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of the Director of Works Accounts in the state of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - tspsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the application procedure for the recruitment will commence on August 17 and the last date to apply for the vacancies is September 6, 2022, till 5 pm. Through this recruitment process, a total of 53 posts for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II will be filled in the department.