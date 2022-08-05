TSPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 53 Divisional Accounts Officers, Here's How To Apply

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is seeking candidates for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of the Director of Works Accounts in the state of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - tspsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, the application procedure for the recruitment will commence on August 17 and the last date to apply for the vacancies is September 6, 2022, till 5 pm. Through this recruitment process, a total of 53 posts for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II will be filled in the department.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification - TAP HERE

Educational qualifications

To apply for the said vacancies, candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university in India or any equivalent qualification.

Age limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 44 years are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The application processing fee is Rs 200 for all the candidates and the examination fee is Rs 120. All unemployees are exempt from paying the examination fee.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/OMR and the selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Examination

According to media reports, the examination is likely to take place in December. There has been no official confirmation of this as of yet. The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the examination. It is expected that this time the examination will be held in offline mode.

Qualifying percentage

The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sports men & EWS is 40%, for BCs it is 35%, for SCs, STs and PH it is 30%.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the vacancies, candidates need to open the official website - tspsc.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process (if asked).

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future details.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative