TSSPDCL AE Admit Card 2022 Released; Exam On Jul 17, Here's Direct Link

TSSPDCL AE Admit Card 2022: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has released the TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022. The admit card has been issued for the examination that will be held for the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical). All those candidates who have registered their names can download the admit card by visiting the official website of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 70 posts will be filled in the organization. According to the schedule, the examination will be held on July 17, 2022. The examination will be held in offline mode at different centers located in the GHMC area.

TSSPDCL AE 2022 | Selection process

According to the official notice, "the selection of candidates for appointment will be made 100% on the basis of written examination only." In the event of a tie in written exam marks, a candidate whose age is higher will be ranked highly. In the event of a tie thereon, the marks obtained in Part-A will form the basis for deciding the rank."

TSSPDCL AE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket on your device, candidates need to first visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, tap on TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here's direct link to download TSSPDCL AE Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

About Exam 2022

The written test will be of100 marks.

There will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions.

Each question will carry 1 point.

Section A will consist of 80 questions on a core technical subject and section B will comprise 20 questions on General Awareness Numerical Ability and History related to Telangana Culture & Movement.

The time duration of the examination will be 2 hours.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative