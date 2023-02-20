TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification For 1553 Jr. Lineman, 48 Asst Engineer Vacancies Out

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2023: In a big news for government job aspirants who have completed their 10th/12th examination or engineering degree, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), has released a job notification for 1553 junior linemen and 48 assistant engineer posts on its official website. The online application window for assistant engineer posts will open on February 23 while the online application window for junior lineman posts will open on March 8.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 on or before 28 March 2023. The online application form will be uploaded on the official website, www.tssouthernpower.com. Beginning on March 8, 2023, candidates for these positions may submit their applications online. The written exam will take place on April 30, 2023.

Important Dates for Junior Lineman Recruitment

Online application begins: 08.03.2023

Last date for submission of Online Application: 28.03.2023

Application Edit window: From 01.04.2023 To 04.04.2023

Downloading of Hall tickets from: 24.04.2023

Date of recruitment examination: 30.04.2023

Important Dates for Assistant Engineer Recruitment

Starting date for Payment of Fee- 23.02.2023

Starting date of submission of online application - 23.02.2023

Last date for payment of Fee Online- 15.03.2023 (upto 5:00 pm)

Last date for submission of Online Application- 15.03.2023 (upto 11:59 pm)

Application Edit facility (for making corrections, if any) - From 18.03.2023 To 21.03.2023

Downloading of Hall tickets from - 24.04.2023

Date of examination- 30.04.2023

Educational qualification and age limit

Junior Lineman- The candidate must possess SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade.

The age limit for TSSPDCL Lineman Recruitment 2023 is 18 to 35 years. (As on 01.01.2023.)

Assistant Engineer/ Electrical: Candidate must possess a bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering from a Recognized University.

The age limit for TSSPDCL asst. Engineer Recruitment 2023 is 18 to 44 years. (As on 01.01.2023.)

The candidates are also advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/application process/selection process and other updates for the post.