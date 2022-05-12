TSSPDCL Recruitment: Age Relaxation Notice For 1000 Lineman Posts Issued, Check Here

TSSPDCL Recruitment notification 2022: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana or TSSPDC has issued a notification for candidates applying for junior linemen jobs in the state of Telangana. The statement released reads that there will be no relaxation in the 10-year maximum age limit for JLM posts. The officials said that physical endurance was of utmost importance to the junior linemen who climbed the power poles and performed their duties and that TSSPDCL had decided not to give any relaxation to the replacement of these posts. It is a state Electricity Distribution company owned by the government of Telangana for the five southern districts of Telangana.

On May 9, 2022, the company issued a brief notice for the replacement of 1,000 JLM, 201 Sub Engineer (Electrical), 70 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) posts. JLM and Sub Engineer posts are district level posts. "We will replace these posts according to the new zonal. About 95 percent of the posts will be reserved for candidates from the respective districts, ”officials said.

TSSPDCL Notification to be out soon

Candidates who have completed Apprentice along with ITI (Electrical) are eligible for these JLM posts and those who have done Diploma in Electrical Engineering will also be eligible for Sub-Engineer posts, the officials said in the notification. Officials also said that full notification will be issued on May 12 for the replacement of JLM and sub-engineer posts.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2022: Overview

TSSPDCL has issued a brief notice for the recruitment of Junior Lineman, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Assistant Engineer/Electrical. The application window will be opened on May 11, 2022. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

Short notice issued on May 9, 2022

Detailed notification to be released on May 11, 2022

Online application registration begins on May 11, 2022

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer/ Electrical 70 posts

Sub Engineer/ Electrical 201 posts

Junior Lineman 1000 posts

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Here is how to fill online application