TSSPDCL Recruitment Notification Soon For 1271 Vacancies For Engineer, Line Manager Posts

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is soon likely to release the notification for the recruitment of Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Engineer (JE), and Sub Engineer (SE) posts. As many as 1271 posts will be filled through this recruitment process, as per reports. TSSPDCL will release the detailed notification on or after May 11, 2022.

After the declaration of the TSSPDCL Recruitment notice candidates will be able to apply for the posts by visiting at. tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below step by step process to apply for TSSPDCL Recruitment. For more details and fresh information, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website.

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Junior Lineman 1000 Sub Engineer/ Electrical 201 Assistant Engineer/ Electrical 70 Total 1271

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria | Educational Qualification

For Junior Lineman, candidates must have SSLC/SSC/10th Class with I.T.I. qualification in Electrical Trade/ Wireman or 2 years Intermediate Vocational course in Electrical Trade only from a recognized Institution/ Board of combined A.P/Telangana State Education Department as on the date of notification.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

TSSPDCL Age relaxation

OBC – 3 years

SC / ST 5 yeasts

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to first visit the official website: www.tssouthernpower.com.

Step 2: Then, click on the JLM Junior Lineman option.

Step 3: Click on the online application form for JLM Junior Lineman, as well as the most recent 2022 job postings and PDF notifications.

Step 4: Then, click on the Apply button.

Step 5: Candidates need to fill in their basic details (education, contact details) for the requirements of 2022.

Step 6: Complete the payment process.

Step 7: Upload the required documents: photo, signature.

Step 8: Take a printout of the form for future needs

