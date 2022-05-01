UGC NET 2022 Notification Out, Registration Begins; Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
UGC NET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2022 notification and application form on its official website. All those candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles can do this by visiting the official website and downloading the application form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the notification, the last date to apply is May 20. However, the dates for the UGC NET 2022 have not been announced yet. NTA will conduct UGC NET in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and as an eligibility test for Assistant Professor in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
"The slots of JRF for both the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged, while the methodology for subject-wise and category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged," as per the official notice
|
Events
|
Dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|