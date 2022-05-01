UGC NET 2022 Notification Out, Registration Begins; Check Full Schedule Here

UGC NET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2022 notification and application form on its official website. All those candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles can do this by visiting the official website and downloading the application form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the notification, the last date to apply is May 20. However, the dates for the UGC NET 2022 have not been announced yet. NTA will conduct UGC NET in December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and as an eligibility test for Assistant Professor in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

"The slots of JRF for both the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged, while the methodology for subject-wise and category-wise allocation of JRF remains unchanged," as per the official notice

Important Dates

Events Dates Application window April 30 to May 20 Application correction window May 21 to 23 Intimation of cities of exam centres To be announced soon Availability of admit cards, exam date(s) To be announced soon Exam timings 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

UGC NET 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the application form link.

Step 3: Candidates must then register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Enter the required details and upload the documents.

Step 5: Now, pay the examination fee

Step 6: Candidates then need to submit their applications and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative