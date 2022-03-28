UGC NET JRF Validity Extended For 1 More Year: UGC Chairman

University Grants Commission (UGC), on Monday, announced that they have decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year, that is, beyond the three-year period. It is only applicable to all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic situation. The news was shared by Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC and Professor of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi, via his Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation. The notification is being issued."

The UGC NET JRF 2021 exams were held from November 20, 2021 to January 5, 2022. The exam dates were announced via a notification released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 22, 2021 on the official website of the UGC NET. The candidates who had registered for the UGC NET December 2020 cycle, but were unable to complete the application process, could have done so in the 2021 cycle. The registrations for the combined UGC NET exams of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles took place from August 10, 2021 to September 5, 2021.

Image: PTI