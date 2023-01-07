UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment: Apply For 1564 Nursing Officer Posts; See Details

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) is recruiting candidates for Nursing Officer Posts. According to the official information, the application process is underway and the last date for the candidates to submit the application form is February 1, 2023. Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

According to the notification, as many as 1564 posts will be filled in the department, of which 1152 vacancies are for female candidates and 412 vacancies are for Male candidates. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process of UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment.

Check UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment Notification here

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive a total of 1564 vacancies of Nursing Officer Posts will be filled in the department.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 42 years as on July 1, 2022 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will be paid Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Application Fees

For Unreserved (General) and OBC Candidates: Rs 300.

For EWS/ SC/ ST/ Divyang of Uttarakhand State: Rs 150.

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: In order to apply for UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the website of the UKMSSB at ukmssb.org.

STEP 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the "Apply Online" button.

STEP 3: Complete the registration process to proceed with the application form.

STEP 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee.

STEP 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: PTI/Representative)