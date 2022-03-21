UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 824 Female Medical Officer Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board through a notification has announced that it will be filling vacancies of female health workers in the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttarakhand. Interested female candidates can check eligibility and other details here. The Uttarakhand Women Health Worker Vacancy 2022 notice has been released on March 15 and the recruitment link will be activated on March 24, 2022. The deadline to apply will end on April 13, 2022 in the second half at 5 pm. Interested candidates can check eligibility, age limit, application steps & application fee details here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ukmssb.org. Here is the direct link to view official recruitment notification.

Check vacancy and salary details here

A total of 824 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

For general category candidates, there are 533 posts. For EWS category there are 55 posts. For OBC, SC and ST there are 55, 133 and 48 posts respectively.

Here is how to apply for Medical Officer posts

Step 1: Interested and eligible female candidates should go to the official website of UKMSSB, ukmssb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Recent Updates section of the home page and click on the link “UKMSSB Women Health Worker Recruitment 2022”.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to get themselves registered with their E-mail ID and Mobile Number once the link is opened.

Step 4: Now the application form will be displayed on their screen, in which they will have to enter the requested information.

Step 5: Submit the application form by attaching the scanned photograph and signature.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future need

Here is all you need to know