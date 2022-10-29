Last Updated:

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 661 Posts; Check Details

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Online applications have been invited from the candidates for the Assistant Accountant exam 2022 by the UKPSC.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UKPSC

Image: Shutterstock


UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Online applications have been invited from the candidates for the Assistant Accountant exam 2022 by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in on or before November 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 661 vacancies for assistant accountants in various departments of the Uttarakhand state government will be filled.

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

  • Candidates who have a Bachelor's in Business Administration or a PG degree in Accounting can apply for the examination.

Age Limit

  • 21-42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Salary

  • The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level-5).

Selection process

  • The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing tes and document verification.

Application Fee

  • No application fee will be charged to the candidates.

Here's how to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022

  • Step 1: To apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Assistant Accountant Examination—2022."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the display screen.
  • Step 4: Click on the application link.
  • Step 5: Fill in the required information, upload the required documents, and submit the form. 

Here's a direct link to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 186 Constable, Head Constable (MM) posts from Oct 29
READ | Indian Army AOC Recruitment: Vacancy open for 419 Material Asst posts; Here's direct link
READ | SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 24,369 posts; check steps to apply
READ | NTPC Recruitment: Vacancy open for 864 posts, apply through GATE 2022: Check details here
READ | IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 265 Trade/Technician Apprentice posts
COMMENT