UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 661 Posts; Check Details

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Online applications have been invited from the candidates for the Assistant Accountant exam 2022 by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Interested and eligible people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the commission at psc.uk.gov.in on or before November 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 661 vacancies for assistant accountants in various departments of the Uttarakhand state government will be filled.

UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates who have a Bachelor's in Business Administration or a PG degree in Accounting can apply for the examination.

Age Limit

21-42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Salary

The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level-5).

Selection process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing tes and document verification.

Application Fee

No application fee will be charged to the candidates.

Here's how to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Assistant Accountant Examination—2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the display screen.

Step 4: Click on the application link.

Step 5: Fill in the required information, upload the required documents, and submit the form.

Here's a direct link to apply for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative