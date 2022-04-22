UKPSC JE Admit Card Released At Ukpsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination, 2022 hall tickets have been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). All those candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their hall tickets now. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below or by clicking on the direct link mentioned below. The official website on which hall tickets have been uploaded is ukpsc.gov.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 776 posts will be filled by the Commission. To be noted that the date sheet has already been released. Following the same, the UKPSC JE exam 2022 will be conducted between May 7 and May 10, 2022. To be noted that it is compulsory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they failk to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall to take the exam.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Application link for UKPSC JE was activated on November 6, 2021

The deadline to apply ended on December 17, 2021

Admit cards have been released on April 21, 2022

The exams will be conducted between May 7 and May 10, 2022

Follow these steps to download UKPSC JE admit card 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exams should go to the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the recent updates section.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the UKPSC JE admit card link.

Step 4: Post clicking on it, they will be redirected to another page where they should log in with their email ID and password/application number and date of birth/name, father's name and date of birth.

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the admit cards

Step 7: Take its printout so as to carry the exam to the exam hall for taking UKPSC Junior Engineer exam.

Here is the direct link to download UKPSC JE hall ticket 2022