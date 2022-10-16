UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 563 Revenue SI Posts; Check Steps To Apply

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is recruiting candidates to apply for 563 Revenue Sub Inspector posts. The application process is underway and candidates can apply for the posts by visiting and submitting the application form by November 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the UKPSC Recruitment 2022.

UKPSC recruitment vacancy details for 2022:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Revenue Sub Inspector Patwari and 172 vacancies are for the post of Revenue Sub Inspector Lekhpal.

UKPSC recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates for the post of Patwari is 21 to 35 years. The upper age limit for the post of Lekhpal is 21 to 35 years.

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online application begins: October 14, 2022

Last date to apply: November 04, 2022

UKPSC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for UKPSC Recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for UKPSC recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Recruitment Notification tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on the apply link.

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application.

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's a direct link to apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

