UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1521 Posts; Here's Direct Link

UKSSSC Constable Recruitment: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is recruiting candidates for constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates must note that the registration procedure for recruitment will begin on January 3 and will conclude on February 16, 2022, after which no applications will be accepted.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1521 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the official notice, candidates aged between 18 and 22 years can apply for the posts. Having a Class 12 (Intermediate) examination passing degree is mandatory for candidates to apply for the posts. Check key details.

UKSSSC constable posts Selection Procedure | Application fees

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written examination, followed by the physical measurement test (PST) and finally, the physical efficiency test (PET), after which the candidates will be eligible to appear for the medical test, followed by a declaration of the final merit list.

Candidates must be aware that the physical efficiency test will be for 100 marks and that the written exam will be conducted for 100 marks. The duration will be 2 hours.

The examination will also have a negative marking.

The commission has announced that candidates don't need to pay any application fees.

Uksssc constable posts: Check Pay Scale

All the selected applicants should get Rs 21,700/ to Rs 59,100/- (Pay Level-3) for the police constable job.

UKSSSC Police Constable: Here's how to apply online for Uttarakhand Police Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website: uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Uttarakhand Police Recruitment 2022 Notification and check the eligibility.

Step 3: Now, fill in the application form by entering the required details and upload the passport-size photo of yours, signature, and other documents.

Step 4: Then, after filling out the application form, click on the submit button to end the process.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form for further use.

