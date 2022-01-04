UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1521 Posts; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Representative
UKSSSC Constable Recruitment: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is recruiting candidates for constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates must note that the registration procedure for recruitment will begin on January 3 and will conclude on February 16, 2022, after which no applications will be accepted.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1521 posts will be filled in the organization. As per the official notice, candidates aged between 18 and 22 years can apply for the posts. Having a Class 12 (Intermediate) examination passing degree is mandatory for candidates to apply for the posts. Check key details.