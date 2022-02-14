UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 1,521 Posts Ends Soon

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is inviting applications for head constable posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility, age limit and other details here. They will have to go to the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates should know that the registration procedure has been started on January 3 and the deadline to apply is February 16, 2022. To be noted that any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted.

Through this recruitment drive, the organisation aims to fill 1521 posts. In order to be eligible, the minimum age required is 18 years and the upper age limit is 22 years. Candidates should have passed at least the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination. The steps to apply and the direct link can be checked here.

UKSSSC Vacancy: Check selection procedure and application fees

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination. It will be followed by the physical measurement test (PST) and finally, the physical efficiency test (PET), after which the candidates will be eligible to appear for the medical test. The final step is the declaration of merit list. Candidates are hereby informed that the physical efficiency test will be for 100 marks and that the written exam will be conducted for 100 marks. The duration will be 2 hours. The examination will also have a negative marking. No application fee will be charged to candidates.

Uksssc constable posts: Check salary details and direct links

All the selected applicants should get Rs 21,700/ to Rs 59,100/- (Pay Level-3) for the police constable job

Here is the direct link to apply for the UKSSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2022

Click on this link to check the recruitment notification

UKSSSC Police Constable: Steps to apply online for Uttarakhand Police Recruitment 2022