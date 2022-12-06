UP Government's Mega Job Announcement, Promises Employment To 49,000 Youth By Dec 2023

Uttar Pradesh Government Jobs: In a big boost to the state's youth, the Uttar Pradesh government has promised to provide jobs to nearly 49,000 people in the state by December 2023. Reportedly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also called for the details of the vacant posts from different government departments. Following the announcement, the creation of at least 49 thousand posts has been approved by the state government in King George's Medical University, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute and UP Police.

It has also been reported that by the end of next year the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will recruit at least 14,000 doctors, paramedical and 35000 soldiers.

Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will also recruit 35,000 constables. The state government is preparing for the recruitment of 26,200 posts in civil police, 8,500 posts for constables in PSC and 1,057 posts for firemen. A release will soon be issued for these recruitments by the state government.

The Uttar Pradesh government also directed the authorities that the recruitment process for these vacant posts should be completed soon. Notably, the recruitment process is likely to start in other departments as well in the coming days.

Interestingly, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented a supplementary budget of about Rs 34,000 crore for 2022-23 in the Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session. This includes Rs 14,000 crore for new schemes.