UP Govt To Fill 10,000 Vacancies In Police Dept In Next 100 Days, Announces CM Yogi

UP govt job vacancies: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government plans to recruit 10,000 cops in the next 100 days. The minister conducted a meeting with senior officials of the police department and directed them to recruit at least 10,000 police personnel in the next 100 days. Soon after that meeting, the state home department approved filling up of 5,381 posts. The posts have already been created in cybercrime, forensic science, social media, STF, and the ATS wings among others.

The CM is holding review meetings of various departments and issuing necessary directions to further strengthen governance. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi has said that approval for new posts is also being given to ensure the availability of manpower as per requirement in the police force. This is being done to make the police administration better. he further said that out of the 5,381 posts, 86 are gazetted category posts, and 5,295 non-gazetted.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan'

With the aim of ensuring 100 percent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be launching the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district. The abhiyaan will be launched on Monday, April 4, 2022. This effort of state government will help towards shaping the future of primary education and holistic development of primary schools. The Chief Minister has instructed officials that districts with low literacy rate should be prioritised and primary schools in the state should be equipped with better facilities, it stated.

In addition to this, officials should also adopt schools for their holistic development, the chief minister said. Yogi Adityanath also directed that all government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students. Departmental officials must carry out a campaign to collaborate with alumni (of government schools) and private firms for transformation of state-run schools, he said.

Directions have also been issued to the basic education department to gear up for the abhiyan and ensure deployment of teachers in all state-run schools, CM Yogi Adityanath said. Students will be provided with uniforms and shoes and socks under the campaign, the release said.