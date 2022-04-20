UP Govt To Recruit 10,000 Paramedics In Next Six Months Through UPSSSB Recruitment: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Çhief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed on strengthening the health sector in the state and directed officials to appoint 10,000 paramedics in the next six months and work on a plan to set up 10,000 new health sub-centres over five years. He also asked officials to work on a plan to prepare 100-bed hospitals in all assembly constituencies and start e-hospitals in the next two years.

Terming paramedical staff as the "spine of the health system", Adityanath, while addressing a meeting, said, "We have seen the importance of paramedics during the Covid pandemic. The health department should appoint 10,000 paramedics in the next six months." "The appointments should be in a transparent manner through the UP Subordinate Service Selection Board," he said.

Adityanath also directed officials to prepare a plan to start 100-bed hospitals in all assembly constituencies in a phased manner. "E-hosptials should also be established and a plan should be prepared in this regard and it should be started in the next two years," he said.

Stressing on a corruption free system, the chief minister said programmes for purchase of medicine and those under the NRHM, among others, were made "corruption free" and this should continue.

"Any complaint related to corruption should be dealt with strictly," Adityanath said. He also said that ministers should visit the "Arogya Fair" organised in rural areas and take suggestions to make them better.

Adityanath said that the ratio of nurse and doctors should be 1:1 and if needed qualified professionals should be selected after generating posts.

"In the past five years, 5,000 health sub centres were established. Now, our target is to open 10,000 new sub centres in the next five years," he said, adding that in the next 100 days state employees and pensioners should be given cashless treatment facility.

Emphasising on free dialysis facility in each district, Adityanath said, "CT scan, burn stablisation unit, burn care units should be increased and in the next two years all districts should have such facilities." He also directed officials to start "mission zero" for diseases like Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunia, Zika virus, Japanese Encephalitis and vector borne diseases and asked them to streamline the 108 ambulance services suggesting decentralisation of its operation.

Adityanath also issued directions for ensuring availability of 300 essential medicines, starting one more first referral unit in districts, setting up drug houses in every district, establishing centre of excellence of Tubercolosis in KGMU, Lucknow, and expanding the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital in Lucknow.

The chief minister said that appointment of 20,000 anganwadi workers should be completed in the next six months and added that every worker and assistant should be given two saris each In anganwadi centres, children aged between three to six years should be given hot cooked meals and nutritious morning snacks like milk and fruits, he said.

He also directed officials to construct 5,000 anganwadi centres, which are to be developed like a pre-primary centre.

The chief minister said under the 'one district one medical college' plan, only 14 districts (out of 75) are left, it should completed in these districts on priority.

He said that Uttar Pradesh will be the first state with live emergency monitoring system and for this a mobile app and command call centre should be started. Adityanath also directed officials to formulate a new policy for regulation of Yoga and natural medicine in the Ayush University and asked them to start an ayurveda college in Ayodhya and a homoeopath college and Panchkarm, Yoga and Natural medicine cottage in Varanasi in the next two years.