UP Higher Judicial Services Exam Dates Released; Check Complete Schedule & Other Details

UP higher judicial services exam date: Allahabad HC has announced that the main written exam of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2020 will be conducted in the month of February 2022. As per the notification which has been released on the official website, the exams will be conducted on February 11, 12, and 13, 2022. Candidates will be appearing for a total of 5 papers in three days. Each day exam will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates can check the schedule highlights here.
Patna High Court through its recent recruitment drive has announced that it will be recruiting 18 district judges. The candidates will be selected for 18 posts directly from Bar exam 2021. The application forms will be out on December 22 and candidates should make sure to apply by January 20, 2021. Candidates will be given additional 7 days time to upload a scanned picture and signature. The deadline to do the same ends on December 27, 2021. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a screening test, a written exam, and an interview.
“The link shall remain available upto 27.01.2022 till 23:59 hours only for the purpose of uploading the scanned photograph, signature, declaration written in the handwriting of the candidate, filling in Bank reference number and obtaining the printout of the application form,” the job notification reads.