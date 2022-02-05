UP NHM CHO Recruitment: Apply For 4000 Community Health Officer Posts; Check Direct Link

UP NHM Recruitment: The National Health Mission (NHM) of Uttar Pradesh has invited candidates to apply online for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. GoUP envisioned strengthening sub-heap under centres such as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

Through this recruitment drive, approximately 4000 posts on a contractual basis will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - upnrhm.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process started today, February 4, 2022, and will end on February 13, 2022. Applicants will be selected on a merit basis.

UP NHM CHO Recruitment: Educational qualification

According to the official notification, candidates who have completed a BSc (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or a Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 onward from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council-recognised Institute or University will be eligible to apply. Registered with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council as nurses and midwives. In the absence of a registration certificate, candidates must enclose a copy of the registration slip, duly self-attested, with their application form.

Here's the direct link to apply - UP NHM CHO Recruitment

UP NHM CHO Recruitment: Here's how to apply online

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - http://upnrhm.gov.in/.

Step 2: Then, click on the notification link that reads "Portal Go-Live for 4000 contractual vacancies of CHO under NHM, UP (February 4, 2022)".

Step 3: Immediately, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the "new registration link."

Step 5: Enter your details and click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: Sign in and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

