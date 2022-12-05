UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 4000 CHO Posts; Check Steps To Apply

UP NHM recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) is recruiting candidates for the Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at upnrhm.gov.in until December 13 at 6 pm. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,000 contractual vacancies in CHO will be filled as a result. For the convenience of students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the UP NHM Recruitment.

Check UP NHM Recruitment Official Notice here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Up to 35 years of age as of July 20, 2022.

UP NHM recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

According to the official notice, all those candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University from academic year 2020 onwards shall eligible to apply.

UP NHM recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for UP NHM CHO Recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for UP NHM CHO recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, upnrhm.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Opportunities" link.

Step 3: Candidates must then click on the application link located next to the CHO positions.

Step 4: Complete the registration process and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to apply for NHM CHO posts

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative