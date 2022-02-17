UP NHM Recruitment: Deadline To Apply For 4000 Community Health Officer Posts Ends Today

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: The National Health Mission (NHM) of Uttar Pradesh on February 4 announced that applications are being invited for Community Health Officer posts under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Earlier the deadline to apply was February 13 which was then extended till February 17, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied till now should make sure to apply by today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted.

Through this recruitment drive, approximately 4000 posts on a contractual basis will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - upnrhm.gov.in. Applicants will be selected on a merit basis and steps to apply can be checked here.

Official notification reads, "Candidates who successfully complete Document Verification Process (DVP) will be posted as Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis. The CHOs to work in co-ordination with primary healthcare team."

UP NHM CHO Vacancy: Educational qualification

Only those candidates who have completed a B.Sc (Nursing) with the integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or a Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 onward from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council-recognised Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

UP NHM CHO Recruitment: Follow these steps to apply online