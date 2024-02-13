UP Police constable admit card releasing today, here's how to download

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will make the admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination available on February 13. Candidates can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The download process involves entering the registration number and date of birth.

UPPRPB UP Police Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the "Notice" tab on the homepage. Locate and click on the admit card download link for the Reserve Civil Police posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Enter your login credentials. Submit the details to download the admit card. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The city's intimation slip was released by UPPRPB on February 10. The written test for the Constable position is scheduled for February 17 and 18, with two shifts available: from 3 to 5 pm and 10 to 12 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 60,244 constable vacancies within the UP Police.

Candidates are advised to follow the official website for timely updates and information regarding the recruitment process.