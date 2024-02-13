English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

UP Police constable admit card releasing today, here's how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will make the admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination available on February 13.

Nandini Verma
UP Police constable admit card today
UP Police constable admit card today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will make the admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination available on February 13. Candidates can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The download process involves entering the registration number and date of birth.

UPPRPB UP Police Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of the UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "Notice" tab on the homepage.
  3. Locate and click on the admit card download link for the Reserve Civil Police posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police.
  4. Enter your login credentials.
  5. Submit the details to download the admit card.
  6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The city's intimation slip was released by UPPRPB on February 10. The written test for the Constable position is scheduled for February 17 and 18, with two shifts available: from 3 to 5 pm and 10 to 12 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 60,244 constable vacancies within the UP Police.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to follow the official website for timely updates and information regarding the recruitment process.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

16 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Sovereign Wealth Funds are booming? All you need to know

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  2. BAPS Temple Abu Dhabi: How To Reach Mandir From Abu Dhabi Airport

    Info15 minutes ago

  3. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  5. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement