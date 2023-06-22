UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: 52,699 Vacancies To Be Filled, Notification Soon

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the notification for constable recruitment 2023 soon. This year, the UP government will fill over 52,000 vacancies. The state government has claimed it as the largest recruitment in the history of the UP government.

The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of UP Govt. As per the report, there are a total of 52,699 vacancies. The notification is expected to be out in the month of July. Once released, the candidates will be able to apply online at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the UP Police Recruitment. The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of various stages, including the computer-based exam, document verification, and physical efficiency test after which the final merit list will be released. The candidates are shortlisted at every stage, but not all are able to reach the next level. As per the previous year's examinations, the UP Police Recruitment written exam is likely to be held for 2 hours.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th from any recognised board will be eligible to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment. The upper and lower age limit, physical measurement etc will be mentioned in the official notification. Aspirants must wait for the official notification and keep an eye on the official website of UPPRPB for regular updates.