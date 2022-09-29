UP Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 534 Posts Under Sports Quota

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is recruiting candidates for Police Constable posts under the Sports Quota. Through this recruitment process, a total of 534 posts will be filled, of which 335 are for males and 199 are for female candidates. The application process will start on October 1, and candidates can submit the application forms and pay the fees by October 31.
To apply candidates must have played in any of these