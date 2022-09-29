UP Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 534 Posts Under Sports Quota

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is recruiting candidates for Police Constable posts under the Sports Quota. Through this recruitment process, a total of 534 posts will be filled, of which 335 are for males and 199 are for female candidates. The application process will start on October 1, and candidates can submit the application forms and pay the fees by October 31.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 4000 as the application fees.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Age Limit

The minimum age for this recruitment is 18 years and the maximum age is 22 years.

Relaxation up to 02 years in the minimum age limit and 05 years in the maximum age limit can be given by UP Police.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed the Class 12 board or an equivalent examination recognised by the government in order to apply for these posts.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam but whose results are awaited, and candidates who are appearing for the exam, are not eligible for these posts.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To apply candidates must have played in any of these

I. National Games

II. National Championship (Junior/Senior)

III. Federal Cup National (Junior/Senior)

IV. All India Inter State Championship (Senior)

V. All India Inter University Tournament¤

VI. World School (Area-19)

VII. National School Games (Ad-19)

VIII. All India Police Sports Competition

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the form for future reference.

