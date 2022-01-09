UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 26,000 Constable Civil Police Posts

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow, has issued a recruitment notification for Constable Civil Police and Fireman posts. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 26,000 posts will be filled in the organization. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website: uppbpb.gov.in. As per the official notice issued by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, it has invited applications/quotations from probable tenders to carry out the entire recruitment process.

The recruitment notification has been issued for 26210 Constable Civil Police Vacancies and 172 Fireman Vacancies. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is January 27, 2022, following which the technical bids will start.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Important Date

Events Date Last date to apply as a tender January 27, 2022 Opening technical bids January 27, 2022 from 3:30 pm

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Constable Civil Police posts | Vacancy details

Name of the posts Number of vacancies No of Constable Civil Posts 26,210 Posts Fireman posts 176 Posts

UP Police Recruitment Process

Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the UP Police Recruitment. The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of various stages, including the OMR type written exam, document verification, physical efficiency test, and final merit list. The candidates are shortlisted at every stage, but not all are able to reach the next level. As per the previous year's examinations, the UP Police Recruitment written exam is likely to be held for 2 hours. Before the examination, the candidates will be given their admit cards, and the examination will be conducted under strict COVID guidelines.

Image: PTI