UP Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 936 Posts; Here's How To Apply

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is recruiting candidates for Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. According to the notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board through this recruitment campaign, as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre will be filled in the organization.

Candidates aged between 20 and 28 years are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates must note that February 28, 2022, is the last date to apply and that after that, no applications will be accepted. Candidates applying for the posts will have to pay Rs 400 as application fees at the time of filling out the application form.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022

