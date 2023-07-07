Last Updated:

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Break-up For 62424 constable, SI And Other Posts

Uttar Pradesh Police has shared the details on post-wise vacancies for the latest UPPRPB recruitment of constables and other posts for 62424 vacancies.

Written By
Nandini Verma
up police recruitment 2023

Image: Pexels


Uttar Pradesh Police has shared the details on post-wise vacancies for the latest UPPRPB recruitment of constables and other posts. Earlier, UP Police had shared that a total of 62424 vacancies will be filled this year. The notification will be released in July. Check details on vacancies here. 

UP Police Recruitment: Vacancy break-up

  • Constable - 52699 vacancies
  • Sub-Inspector- 2469
  • Radio Operator- 2430
  • Clerical cadre- 545
  • Computer operator/ programmer- 927
  • Jail warder-  2833
  • Sports quota citizen police 524
  • Total - 62424 vacancies

 

In the official tweet, UP Police has informed that in the last 6 years since 2017, a total of 154211 vacancies have been filled in the state police department. 2492 dependants of deceased UP police personnel have got jobs. 1.29 lakh police personnel have been promoted since 2017. 

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the UP Police Recruitment. The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of various stages, including the computer-based exam, document verification, and physical efficiency test after which the final merit list will be released. The candidates are shortlisted at every stage, but not all are able to reach the next level. As per the previous year's examinations, the UP Police Recruitment written exam is likely to be held for 2 hours.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 12th from any recognised board will be eligible to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment.  The upper and lower age limit, physical measurement etc will be mentioned in the official notification. Aspirants must wait for the official notification and keep an eye on the official website of UPPRPB for regular updates. 

