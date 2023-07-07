UP Police Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Break-up For 62424 constable, SI And Other Posts

Uttar Pradesh Police has shared the details on post-wise vacancies for the latest UPPRPB recruitment of constables and other posts. Earlier, UP Police had shared that a total of 62424 vacancies will be filled this year. The notification will be released in July. Check details on vacancies here.

UP Police Recruitment: Vacancy break-up

Constable - 52699 vacancies

Sub-Inspector- 2469

Radio Operator- 2430

Clerical cadre- 545

Computer operator/ programmer- 927

Jail warder- 2833

Sports quota citizen police 524

Total - 62424 vacancies

Creating a level playing field:



The UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board has recruited 1,54,211 candidates in the last 6 yrs for various posts.

By upholding fairness & professionalism,it has ensured that the best individuals can serve & protect the state.#FairnessMatters pic.twitter.com/Jw4bwTkMJB — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 6, 2023

In the official tweet, UP Police has informed that in the last 6 years since 2017, a total of 154211 vacancies have been filled in the state police department. 2492 dependants of deceased UP police personnel have got jobs. 1.29 lakh police personnel have been promoted since 2017.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for the UP Police Recruitment. The selection of the candidates would be on the basis of various stages, including the computer-based exam, document verification, and physical efficiency test after which the final merit list will be released. The candidates are shortlisted at every stage, but not all are able to reach the next level. As per the previous year's examinations, the UP Police Recruitment written exam is likely to be held for 2 hours.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed class 12th from any recognised board will be eligible to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment. The upper and lower age limit, physical measurement etc will be mentioned in the official notification. Aspirants must wait for the official notification and keep an eye on the official website of UPPRPB for regular updates.