UP Police Recruitment: Apply For 2430 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Eligibility & How To Apply

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Lucknow has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Operator, Principal operator (mechanical), and Workshop staff. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,430 vacancies will be filled in the organization beginning on January 20, 2022, on the official website of UPSPBPB.gov.in. Candidates must note that February 28, is the last date to fill out the application form.

UP Police recruitment 2021: Check vacancy details

Name of the post Number of vacacivacancies tant operator in Uttar Pradesh police radio cadre 1374 Posts Principal operator (mechanical) 936 Posts Workshop staff in Uttar Pradesh police radio cadre 120 Posts

UP Police Recruitment: Educational Qualification

Posts Education QualifQualification Assistant Operator Intermediate with Physics and Maths subjects or equivalent. Principal operator (mechanical) Three-year engineering diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/ Computer Science/IT/Mechanical. Workshop Staff High School and ITI Certificate in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/CS/IT/ Radio and Television/Electric Supply and Manufacturing/Refrigeration/Mechanic Instrument/ Mechanic Electronics/COPA.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Principal operator (mechanical): Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Assistant Operator: - Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Workshop Staff: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

UPPRPB: UP Police Jobs | Age limit

Principal operator (mechanical): 20 to 28 years

Assistant Operator: 18 to 22 years

Workshop Staff: 20 to 28 years

UP Police recruitment: Here's How to apply for UP Police Recruitment 2022

Candidates need to visit the official website to apply - http://uppbpb.gov.in/.

Fill in the application form in the prescribed format.

Then submit the application form along with the required documents.

Take a printout of the form for future needs.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of UP Police.

Image: Pixabay