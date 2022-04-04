Quick links:
Image: PTI
UP Police recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, (UPPRPB) Lucknow has released the PET date. The date has been released for those candidates who have missed the physical efficiency test of SI and constable recruitment. It has been announced that the PET for these candidates will be conducted on April 12 and April 13, 2022. The exam which was missed by a few candidates was organized on October 10 and October 11, 2022. The notification clarifies that this is the last opportunity that is being provided to a total of 170 candidates who missed the Physical Evaluation Test.
Concerned candidates should know that the admit card has not been released yet. The date of download of admit cards will be intimated separately. It will be uploaded on the Recruitment Board's website uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates will have to be ready with their registration number and date of birth to check hall tickets (once released)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently said that the state government plans to recruit 10,000 cops in the next 100 days. The minister conducted a meeting with senior officials of the police department and directed them to recruit at least 10,000 police personnel. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi has said that approval for new posts is also being given to ensure the availability of manpower as per requirement in the police force. This is being done to make the police administration better. he further said that out of the 5,381 posts, 86 are gazetted category posts, and 5,295 are non-gazetted posts. For more details, click here.