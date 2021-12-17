Last Updated:

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key: The Answer key for UP Police SI & ASI has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, (UPPBPB).

Written By
Amrit Burman
UP

Image: Shutterstock


UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key: The Answer key for UP Police SI & ASI has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, (UPPBPB). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website of UPPBPB - uppbpb.gov.in. The examination was conducted on December 4 and December 5, 2021. 

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by following the below-given steps. It must be noted that the objection rating window would close on December 23, 2021. Through this recruitment campaign, the organization will fill a total of 1329 posts. The Board will release the final result in some time. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the dates. It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates. 

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key: Direct Link

To check the UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key 2020: Here's how to check 

  • STEP 1: To check the answer key candidates need to first visit the official site of UPPBPB - uppbpb.gov.in.
  • STEP 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link.
  • STEP 3: Now, enter the login details 
  • STEP 4: After entering login credentials and clicking on submit button.
  • STEP 5: Download the answer key and check it.
  • STEP 5: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Image: Shutterstock

READ | CTET 2021 exam on Dec 16, 17 postponed due to technical reason, check official notice
READ | BPSSC SI admit card out for Dec 26 exam, check steps to download hall tickets
READ | ICAI Chartered Accountants exam application form window reopens today, check details here
READ | BPSC AE Exam 2021 new dates announced; Check complete schedule here
Tags: UP, Police SI, ASI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND