UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key: The Answer key for UP Police SI & ASI has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, (UPPBPB). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website of UPPBPB - uppbpb.gov.in. The examination was conducted on December 4 and December 5, 2021.
Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by following the below-given steps. It must be noted that the objection rating window would close on December 23, 2021. Through this recruitment campaign, the organization will fill a total of 1329 posts. The Board will release the final result in some time. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the dates. It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.
To check the UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key (CLICK HERE)