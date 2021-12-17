UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key: The Answer key for UP Police SI & ASI has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, (UPPBPB). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website of UPPBPB - uppbpb.gov.in. The examination was conducted on December 4 and December 5, 2021.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by following the below-given steps. It must be noted that the objection rating window would close on December 23, 2021. Through this recruitment campaign, the organization will fill a total of 1329 posts. The Board will release the final result in some time. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the dates. It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more details and fresh updates.

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key: Direct Link

To check the UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key candidates must follow the below-given steps and click on the direct link given here - UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key (CLICK HERE)

UP Police SI & ASI Answer Key 2020: Here's how to check

STEP 1: To check the answer key candidates need to first visit the official site of UPPBPB - uppbpb.gov.in.

STEP 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link.

STEP 3: Now, enter the login details

STEP 4: After entering login credentials and clicking on submit button.

STEP 5: Download the answer key and check it.

STEP 5: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

