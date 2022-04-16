UP Police SI/ASI Hall Tickets For PET Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, also known as UPPBPB has released UP Police SI/ASI admit card. The hall tickets have been released for Physical Efficiency Test. It has been released on the official website of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in. In order to check the admit cards, they should be ready with the registration number and date of birth.

Registered candidates who will be appearing for Sub Inspector (Confidential)/ Sub Inspector Confidential (Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk)/ Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerical Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) exam can download the hall tickets now. The direct link to download hall tickets has been mentioned below.

UP Police SI/ASI Admit Card: Step-by-step guide to download PET hall ticket

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on UP Police SI/ASI Admit Card link.

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the admit cards.

Step 6: They should also take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1329 posts will be filled. The registration process started on June 1, 2021 and ended on July 22, 2021. Those candidates who have qualified the CBT examination will have to appear for the PET.

The schedule highlights that the UP Police SI PST/DV will begin on April 19, 2022. Registered candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card for PST. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to appear for this round. The admit cards have been released at uppbpb.gov.in and candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned above.