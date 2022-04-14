UP Police SI Recruitment: PST/DV To Begin On April 19, Admit Cards To Be Out On Apr 16

UP Police SI exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the dates for exam and also for document verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Verification and test are only for those candidates who have cleared the written examination for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,543 candidates are shortlisted for document verification and physical test.

Follow these steps to download UP Police SI PST/DV schedule

STEP 1: Candidates who have cleared the written exam should go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the schedule

STEP 3: The roll number wise / date wise schedule will be displayed on screen

STEP 4: Candidates should go through it and download the same

Here is the direct link to check the official schedule

The schedule highlights that the UP Police SI PST/DV will begin on April 19, 2022. The hall tickets are scheduled to be released on April 16, 2022. Registered candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card for PST. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to appear for this round. The admit cards will be released at uppbpb.gov.in and candidates will be able to check it by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how to download UP Police SI PST/DV hall tickets