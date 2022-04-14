UP Police SI Recruitment: PST/DV To Begin On April 19, Admit Cards To Be Out On Apr 16

UP Police SI exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the dates for exam and also for document verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Verification and test are only for those candidates who have cleared the written examination for Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), and other posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4,543 candidates are shortlisted for document verification and physical test.
Follow these steps to download UP Police SI PST/DV schedule
- STEP 1: Candidates who have cleared the written exam should go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
- STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the schedule
- STEP 3: The roll number wise / date wise schedule will be displayed on screen
- STEP 4: Candidates should go through it and download the same
Here is the direct link to check the official schedule
The schedule highlights that the UP Police SI PST/DV will begin on April 19, 2022. The hall tickets are scheduled to be released on April 16, 2022. Registered candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card for PST. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to appear for this round. The admit cards will be released at uppbpb.gov.in and candidates will be able to check it by following the steps mentioned below.
Here is how to download UP Police SI PST/DV hall tickets
- STEP 1:Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.
- STEP 2: On the homepage look for the latest news section and then click on the link related to hall tickets (To be noted that the link will be displayed on April 16, 2022)
- STEP 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and password or date of birth
- STEP 4: Post logging in the admit card will be displayed on the screen
- STEP 5: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
- STEP 6: As mentioned above, they should make sure to take its printout to the exam venue