UPCATET 2022 Registration Begins; Register Before April 30; Here's How To Apply

UPCATET Registration 2022: The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test, UP CATET 2022, has begun on March 1. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test by visiting the official website of UPCATET - upcatetexam.org.

Candidates from the general (UR, OBC, and EWS) and SC/ST categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1250, while candidates from the other backward and economically weaker sections are required to pay Rs 1050. The admit card will be released on June 1 and the UPCATET 2022 examination will be held on June 16 and June 17. The UPCATET 2022 examination results will be declared on June 30.

UPCATET Registration 2022: Here's how to apply.

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website to register - upcatetexam.org

Step 2: Then, scroll down to the " Latest Update @ UPCATET" section

section Step 3: Click on the link that reads " Click Here for New Registration"

Step 4: Candidates need to register on the portal by providing your basic detail

Step 5: Now, log onto the portal using your newly created credentials

Step 6: Carefully fill up the application form

Step 7: Upload required documents and images

Step 8: Then, pay the application fee

Step 9: Verify all the details and click on the "Submit" button

Step 10: Download the submission confirmation page and take a printout for future needs

Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test: Know exam pattern

UPCATET is a state-level examination, which is conducted for candidates who are seeking admission to UG, PG, and research programmes in agricultural courses.

The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

The paper pattern and syllabus vary as per the course the candidate has applied for.

Every question paper comprises 200 multiple-choice questions.

The question paper carries 600 marks.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded 3 marks, and for every incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted.

The duration of the examination is 3 hours.

The UPCATET syllabus is different for different courses, set by the examination authorities.

There are four groups of paper - PCB, PCM, PAG, and PHS

