Advertisement

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the exam dates for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The direct recruitment exam for police constables is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18, 2024. The application window for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 was open from December 27 to January 16, 2024, with the last date for fee adjustment and corrections in the application form being January 18, 2024.

Click here for schedule.

Advertisement

The objective of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 60,244 constable posts in Uttar Pradesh. The distribution of vacancies includes 24,102 for Unreserved, 6,024 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 16,264 for Other Backward Class (OBC), 12,650 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1,204 for Scheduled Tribe (ST).

UP Police Recruitment 2024: Constable Vacancy Details

- Unreserved: 24,102

- EWS: 6,024

- OBC: 16,264

- SC: 12,650

- ST: 1,204

- Total: 60,244

UP Police Constable Exam Pattern

- The exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, totaling 300 marks.

- The duration of the exam will be two hours.

- The test will cover four sections: general knowledge, general Hindi, quantitative and mental ability, and mental aptitude, intelligence quotient, and logical ability.

- Candidates will receive two marks for every correct answer in line with the marking system.