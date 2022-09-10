UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Application Deadline For Executive Asst Posts Extended Till Set 27

The deadline for the application process for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant has been extended by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates who have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in. Earlier, the last date to fill out the application form was September 12; now candidates can apply for the said posts until September 27, 2022, and they can pay the necessary application fee until September 29, 2022. As per media reports, the examination is likely to be held in October. However, there has been no official confirmation of this as of yet. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,273 posts will be filled in the department.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

All those candidates who have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi can apply for the posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply.

Application Fees

The application fee for the general/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category is Rs 1,180.

For the SC/ST category, the application fee is Rs 826.

The PH (Divyang) category candidates of the state will have to pay a fee of Rs 12.

The payment should be made by credit card, debit card, net banking, or cash.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for UPPCL recruitment 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website - upenergy.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form and upload the required document.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to check the Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative