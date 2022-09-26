UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 357 Technician Posts; Here's How To Apply

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is recruiting candidates for the technician (electrical) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at upenergy.in. According to the schedule, the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 19. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the UPPCL Recruitment.

UPPCL Recruitment Notification - Click Here

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, 357 vacancies for technicians (electrical) will be filled in the department. Out of the total vacancies, 241 seats are reserved for the OBC category, 187 for the SC category and 17 for ST, and 89 for financially weaker sections.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2022 are eligible to apply for the recruitment.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee is 826 for SC/ST category candidates, and for other candidates, the application fee is 1180.

Salary

For Technician Electrical Pay Scale Level 4 Rs 27200.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed 10th class or equivalent from a recognized Board.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates who want to apply for UPPCL recruitment are required to visit the official website at www.upenergy.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the vacancy tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the Apply link.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)