UPPCL Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 209 Assistant Accountant Posts; Check Steps To Apply

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: The online application process for the assistant accountant posts has started today, November 9, by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply for the posts online at upenergy.in. According to the official notice, candidates are required to submit their application forms until November 28. It is to be noted that the tentative date for the examination is the 2nd week of January 2023.

UPPCL Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 209 posts will be filled in the organization. Out of these, 92 posts are for the candidates belonging to unreserved categories, while 20 posts are reserved for EWS, 51 seats for the OBC category, 41 posts for SC, and 5 posts for the ST category.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 40 years are eligible to apply for UPPCL recruitment.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST applicants is Rs 826, while the fee for candidates from other categories is Rs 1180.

Important Dates

Submission of the application form - November 8 to November 28

Submission of the application cum processing fee through Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card etc online - November 8, 2022, till November 28, 2022

Submission of fee through SBI Challan (Last date to download Challan is 28.11.2022) - November 8 to November 30, 2022.

Tentative Date of Examination - 2nd week of January 2023.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022

Unreserved category- 92

EWS- 20

OBC category- 51

SC- 41

ST category- 5

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for UPPCL recruitment 2022, visit the official website - upenergy.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Vacancy/Results."

Step 3: Next, click on the apply link against the ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts.

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application.

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

