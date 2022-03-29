UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

UPPSC ACF RFO Mains: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card on their official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam from April can download their UPPSC/ACF/RFO admit card by visiting the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates must note that the examination will commence from April 3 to April 20. This recruitment process is being conducted for 1 post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and 15 posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO).



The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift start from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to the official notice, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. The examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UPPSC.

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download hall ticket

Step 1: To download the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in).

Step 2: Next, on the home page, click on the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the login details and click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the admissions card and save the page.

Step 6: Take a copy of your admit card for future use.

Here's direct link to download UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

