UPPSC Engineering Services Exam Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

UPPSC engineering service exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the engineering service exam 2021-22. As per the notification released, the exam will be conducted on May 29, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 17, 2022. Registration for this exam started on August 13 and the deadline to apply ended on September 10, 2021. Interested candidates had to get themselves registered and apply online on the official website.

Through UPPSC engineering services recruitment drive, a total of 281 posts will be filled. Candidates who clear the selection criteria will be hired as engineering services officers. Out of total seats, 271 are for assistant engineering service and 10 are for assistant engineering special recruitment.

Here is how to check official notice

Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notice which reads, "NOTICE REGARDING ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2021, Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination- 2021"

The notice will be displayed on screen

As of now, there is no update of admit card release date. However, following the past trends, it is expected to be out by second week of May 2022. Once released, it can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below.

UPPSC ESE exam 2021-22: Follow these steps to download admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage look for latest news section

Step 3: Click on the link related to admit card (to be noted that the link will only be displayed after the release of cards)

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration details

Step 5: Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned on it and take its printout

To be noted that hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates. Therefore, it will be mandatory to take printout and carry the same to the exam hall. Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof.