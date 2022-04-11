UPPSC Engineering Services Exam Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPPSC engineering service exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the engineering service exam 2021-22. As per the notification released, the exam will be conducted on May 29, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 17, 2022. Registration for this exam started on August 13 and the deadline to apply ended on September 10, 2021. Interested candidates had to get themselves registered and apply online on the official website.
Through UPPSC engineering services recruitment drive, a total of 281 posts will be filled. Candidates who clear the selection criteria will be hired as engineering services officers. Out of total seats, 271 are for assistant engineering service and 10 are for assistant engineering special recruitment.
As of now, there is no update of admit card release date. However, following the past trends, it is expected to be out by second week of May 2022. Once released, it can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below.
To be noted that hard copy of admit card will not be issued to candidates. Therefore, it will be mandatory to take printout and carry the same to the exam hall. Along with admit card, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof.