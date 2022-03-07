UPPSC Main Exam 2021: Combined State Exam To Begin On Mar 23, Check Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
UPPSC Main exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on March 5 released the complete schedule for combined state/upper subordinate services (main) exam 2021.The schedule can be checked from official website till March 27, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted between January 28 to January 31, 2022. However due to threat of Omicron, the exam was postponed. The notice of postponement of UPPSC Mains exam was released on January 19, 2022.
The new dates announced highlights that now the exam will be conducted between March 23 and March 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in three centres- Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. The second shift will begin from 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm.
To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear in Mains exam. Candidates should know that the commission has not released the admit card yet or has announced will release the release date, However, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website so as not to miss any updates.