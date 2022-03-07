UPPSC Main Exam 2021: Combined State Exam To Begin On Mar 23, Check Schedule Here

UPPSC Main exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on March 5 released the complete schedule for combined state/upper subordinate services (main) exam 2021.The schedule can be checked from official website till March 27, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted between January 28 to January 31, 2022. However due to threat of Omicron, the exam was postponed. The notice of postponement of UPPSC Mains exam was released on January 19, 2022.

The new dates announced highlights that now the exam will be conducted between March 23 and March 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in three centres- Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm. The second shift will begin from 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

UPPSC combined state (main) exam 2021: Check complete schedule here

General Hindi and Essay will be conducted on March 23, 2022

General Studies I and General Studies II will be conducted on March 24, 2022

General Studies III and General Studies IV will be conducted on March 25, 2022

Optional Subject I and optional subject II will be conducted on March 27, 2022

Follow these steps to download UPPSC Mains schedule

Registered candidates should go to the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Look for information bulletin and click on the link which reads, “EXAM SCHEDULE FOR COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAIN) EXAM 2021”

A PDF file having all the details will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through the dates and take its printout for future reference

Registered candidates can click on this link to view UPPSC mains official schedule

To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear in Mains exam. Candidates should know that the commission has not released the admit card yet or has announced will release the release date, However, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website so as not to miss any updates.