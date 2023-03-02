UPPSC PCS 2023 Exam Notification, Application Form To Be Released Tomorrow, Details Here

UPPSC PCS Notification 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will release the official notification for the provincial civil service exam 2023 tomorrow, March 3. An indicative short notice was published in the newspapers on March 1. According to the short notice, the application process for recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh will begin on March 3 and the last date to apply is April 3. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 173 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Details about the vacancies, eligibility, important dates and others will be mentioned in the official notification that will be released on the UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized university to apply for the PCS Exam.

They should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 40 years of age. The cutoff date for age will be mentioned in the notification.

Selection process

Candidates who apply for UPPSC PCS recruitment will have to appear for a preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round. Candidates must read the official notification for eligibility criteria as per their desired post.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023