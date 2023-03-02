Last Updated:

UPPSC PCS 2023 Exam Notification, Application Form To Be Released Tomorrow, Details Here

UPPSC PCS Exam 2023: UPPSC is expected to release UP PCS exam form and notification tomorrow, March 3. Check full details and steps to apply here.

UPPSC PCS Notification 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, will release the official notification for the provincial civil service exam 2023 tomorrow, March 3. An indicative short notice was published in the newspapers on March 1. According to the short notice, the application process for recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh will begin on March 3 and the last date to apply is April 3. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 173 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Details about the vacancies, eligibility, important dates and others will be mentioned in the official notification that will be released on the UPPSC website- uppsc.up.nic.in. 

UPPSC PCS Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognized university to apply for the PCS Exam.

They should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 40 years of age. The cutoff date for age will be mentioned in the notification. 

Selection process 

Candidates who apply for UPPSC PCS recruitment will have to appear for a preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The final merit list will be prepared after the interview round. Candidates must read the official notification for eligibility criteria as per their desired post. 

How to apply for UPPSC PCS exam 2023

  • Step 1: To apply for the UPPSC PCS exam, candidates, need to visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Now, go to the link for the Activity Dashboard on the home page of the website.
  • Step 3: Then, click on the link that says, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023."
  • Step 4: Register by filling in the required details.
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form with the help of the registration number received.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.
