UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

UPPSC PCS 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the deadline to register for the UP PCS 2023 exams. The last date to register for UPPSC PCS 2023 was April 6. However, the commission has extended the deadline to April 10. The last date to pay the application fee is April 6. As per the schedule, the UPPSC PCS prelims exam will be held on May 14.

Earlier, the deadline to pay the online application fee was April 3 and the last date to submit the forms was April 6. Now, candidates have been given extra days to submit the form. Candidates can register online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to register for UPPSC PCS 2023 exam?

Step 1: To apply for the Uttar Pradesh PCS exam, candidates should visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the 'All Notifications/ Advertisements' tab

Step 3: Then, click on the link that says, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023."

Step 4: Register by filling in the required details.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the help of the registration number received.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

UP PCS Exam Pattern Revised

UP PCS main exam pattern has been revised from this year. Earlier, UPPSC PCS main exam comprised 6 subjects that included one General Hindi paper, an Essay, and 4 General studies papers. In addition to that, candidates had to choose two optional papers from a list of 29 subjects. Now, the PCS main exam will comprise six general studies papers instead of four, one General Hindi paper and one essay paper. The 6 GS papers will be conventional. The total marks for each GS paper will be 200. The General Hindi and Essay papers will carry 150 marks each. The syllabus of PCS Main Exam GS papers 5 and 6 will be notified soon. The syllabus for papers 1 to 6 will remain the same with no change.