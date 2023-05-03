UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023 Out: Here's How To Download UP PCS Prelims Hall Ticket

UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2023. UP PCS exam 2023 will be conducted on May 14. Candidates who have got themselves registered for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2023 can download the admit card. UPPSC hall ticket is available for download on the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

How to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Candidates who will appear for the examination should go to the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023 link (will be activated soon)

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the admit card

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 11.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 4.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in 28 exam centers across the state. The exam aims to fill 173 vacancies for various posts. Around 5.3 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam should know that they will have to reach the exam center 30 minutes prior to the exam date. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers. The paper-II of the preliminary exam will be a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The merit of the candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained on paper-I of the preliminary exam. The UPPSC exam will be multiple-choice questions based but would be held offline. Those who clear Prelims will have to appear for Mains followed by an interview round. UP PCS Main exam pattern has been revised from this year.

UP PCS Main exam pattern changed

Earlier, UPPSC PCS main exam comprised 6 subjects that included one General Hindi paper, an Essay, and 4 General studies papers. In addition to that, candidates had to choose two optional papers from a list of 29 subjects. Now, the PCS main exam will comprise six general studies papers instead of four, one General Hindi paper and one essay paper. The 6 GS papers will be conventional. The total marks for each GS paper will be 200. The General Hindi and Essay papers will carry 150 marks each. The syllabus of PCS Main Exam GS papers 5 and 6 will be notified soon. The syllabus for papers 1 to 6 will remain the same with no change