UPPSC PCS exam 2024 registration: Last date today to apply for 220 vacancies, here's how to apply

The registration window for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 is set to close today, February 2, 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply for the 220 available posts through the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment process, initiated on January 1, 2024, allows correction/modification until February 9, 2024.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any recognized university and be between 21 to 40 years old by July 01, 2024. The application fee is ₹125/- for UR/EWS/OBC, ₹65/- for SC/ST and Ex-servicemen, and ₹25/- for PWD, payable online.

For detailed instructions on applying, visit the https://uppsc.up.nic.in, navigate to the notification/advertisement link, and follow the steps outlined.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS Exam 2024?

To apply for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at https://uppsc.up.nic.in

2. Click on the notification/advertisement link available on the home page.

3. Look for the UPPSC PCS Exam 2024 link on the new page.

4. Register yourself by following the provided link.

5. Log in to your account using the credentials created during registration.

6. Fill out the application form and make the online payment for the application fee.

7. Click on the submit button to complete the application process.

8. Download the filled application page for future reference.

Direct link to apply for UPPSC PCS exam

Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria and provide accurate information during the application process. If you encounter any issues or need further details, refer to the official website or contact UPPSC for assistance.