UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule, Call Letters Released, Check Important Notice Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview schedule for the PCS exam 2022-23. The UPPSC PCS detailed interview schedule for combined state/upper subordinate exam 2022 has been uploaded on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the schedule, the PCS interview will be held from February 20 to March 21, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared the UPPSC PCS Main exam will have to appear for the interview round. The call letter for the interview has also been released. Candidates can download their interview call letters from the official website of UPPSC.

A total of 5311 candidates had appeared for the UPPSC PCS Main exam that was held on September 27, 2022.1070 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible for interview. Candidates must download the interview call letter and take its printout. They must also bring original copies and self-attested copies of their educational degrees as required. They should also bring 5 copies of photographs of themselves out of which two must be self-attested/signed. Read the official notification for more details. The PCS interview will be conducted in the Saraswati Bhavan of the UPPSC office in Prayagraj. Candidates who are called in the first shift of the interview must report at 9 am while those on the second shift must report by 1 pm.

