Last Updated:

UPPSC PCS Main 2021 Exam Date Announced, Check Important Dates Here

UPPSC PCS Main exam date has been released. Candidates who have cleared prelims exam will take Mains exam between January 28 and January 31, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPPSC

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 date. As per the dates released, the Commission Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam will begin from January 28, 2022. It will conclude on January 31, 2022. The official notice can be checked by candidates. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in three districts- Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad. To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the Mains exam. Earlier, candidates were told that the exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022. The date was postponed and will now as per schedule, it will be conducted between January 28-31, 2022.  

Details like date, time, and venue will be informed to candidates through admit cards. Candidates will have to appear at the centre/venue allotted to them by the Commission. No change in centre/ venue is permissible and no application shall be entertained in this regard. This recruitment drive aims to fill 281 posts. The registration process for the same was started on August 13, 2021 and the registration concluded on September 10, 2021. Admit card release date has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website for being updated about hall ticket release date. Steps to check admit card once it will be released is mentioned here.

UPPSC PCS admit card: Know how to check hall tickets

  • Candidates who cleared prelims exam should go to the official website
  • On the homepage, look for the Main exam admit card link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in
  • Candidates will then have to enter registration number and date of birth
  • Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should check the details and download admit card
  • Candidates should also take its printout for future reference
First Published:
