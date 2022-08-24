Last Updated:

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates & Key Details Here

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022 schedule: The UPPSC PCS Main exam date 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on the official website.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022 schedule

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative


UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022 schedule: The UPPSC PCS Main exam date 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on the official website of UPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the latest update, the UP PCS 2022 Main test is scheduled to be held on September 27, 28, 29, and October 1, 2022. The UPPCS Main test 2022 will be held in two different sessions every day. The UPPSC PCS Main examination 2022 will be conducted in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad from September 27 to October 1, 2022. 

Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill a total of 250 PCS vacancies. All those candidates who have qualified the UP PCS prelims exam 2022 are now eligible to apply for the UPPCS mains exam 2022. Candidates will be required to appear for an interview round as the last part of the UP PCS selection process to be qualified for the job.

Exam Dates

 

First Session (9:30am - 12:30 pm)

 

Second Session (2 pm-5 pm)

 
  • September 27, 2022
  • General Hindi

 

  • Essay

 
  • September 28, 2022

 
  • General Studies- I
  • General Studies- II

 
  • September 29, 2022

 
  • General Studies- III
  • General Studies- IV

 
  • October 1, 2022

 
  • Optional Subject Paper- I
  • Optional Subject Paper- II

 

About Exam 

  • The examination will be held in two different sessions, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. 
  • UPPSC PCS mains written examination will consist of six compulsory and two optional paper and each paper will be of 150 marks.

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus

  • Interpersonal skills including communication skills
  • Logical reasoning and analytical ability
  • Decision making and problem solving
  • General mental ability
  • ElementaryMathematicsupto Class 10th
  • Arithmatic,Algebra,GeometryandStatistics
  • General English upto Class 10th level
  • General Hindi upto Class 10th level

More details

This year, the UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12, 2022, and the results were announced on July 27. As many as 3.29 lakh participants took part in it and nearly 6000 candidates qualified for the PCS Main Exam 2022. For the latest updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of UPSC.

READ | UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 55 Mines Inspector posts

Imgae: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | UPPSC mains result 2021 out, over 1.2 K candidates to appear for interview round
READ | UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains exam admit card released, check steps to download hall ticket
READ | UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2022 declared, 5964 candidates qualify; Check merit list here
READ | UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 611 medical officer posts
COMMENT