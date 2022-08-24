UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022 Schedule Released, Check Exam Dates & Key Details Here

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2022 schedule: The UPPSC PCS Main exam date 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on the official website of UPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the latest update, the UP PCS 2022 Main test is scheduled to be held on September 27, 28, 29, and October 1, 2022. The UPPCS Main test 2022 will be held in two different sessions every day. The UPPSC PCS Main examination 2022 will be conducted in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad from September 27 to October 1, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill a total of 250 PCS vacancies. All those candidates who have qualified the UP PCS prelims exam 2022 are now eligible to apply for the UPPCS mains exam 2022. Candidates will be required to appear for an interview round as the last part of the UP PCS selection process to be qualified for the job.

Exam Dates First Session (9:30am - 12:30 pm) Second Session (2 pm-5 pm) September 27, 2022 General Hindi Essay September 28, 2022 General Studies- I General Studies- II September 29, 2022 General Studies- III General Studies- IV October 1, 2022 Optional Subject Paper- I Optional Subject Paper- II

About Exam

The examination will be held in two different sessions, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and from 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

UPPSC PCS mains written examination will consist of six compulsory and two optional paper and each paper will be of 150 marks.

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus

Interpersonal skills including communication skills

Logical reasoning and analytical ability

Decision making and problem solving

General mental ability

ElementaryMathematicsupto Class 10th

Arithmatic,Algebra,GeometryandStatistics

General English upto Class 10th level

General Hindi upto Class 10th level

More details

This year, the UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 was held on June 12, 2022, and the results were announced on July 27. As many as 3.29 lakh participants took part in it and nearly 6000 candidates qualified for the PCS Main Exam 2022. For the latest updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of UPSC.

Imgae: Shutterstock/ Representative