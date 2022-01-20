UPPSC PCS Main Exam Postponed, To Begin On March 23; Check New Schedule Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), has decided to postponed the UP PCS Mains exam. It has been announced that the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022 which was scheduled to begin on January 28 stands postponed. As per the new schedule, the UP PCS Mains Exam will begin on March 23 and will continue till March 27, 2022. It has been done considering the rise in COVID cases and Omicron in the state. It has been done in line of students demanding to postpone the exam.

To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear in Mains exam. As per data available, around 7,688 candidates have qualified for the UP PCS Main examination. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 678 candidates will be selected to fill in the vacant posts. Candidates must note that the commission has not released the admit card yet or has announced will release the release date, However, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

Check important dates here

Earlier the exam was scheduled to begin on January 28, 2022

Now it will begin on March 23, 2022

It will conclude on March 27, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

UP PCS Main: Check exam pattern

The UPPSC PCS Mains exam will consist of 8 descriptive papers

The duration of each paper will be three hours

The UPPSC Mains Exam will be conducted for 1500 marks

Only those candidates who will clear the exam will be qualified for next round, i.e interview

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Released

The exam calendar for the recruitment examination 2022 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who have registered their names can check the examination dates by visiting the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, the examinations for Programmer Grade 2/Computer Operator Grade B/Prabandhak (System) Pariksha 2021 and Pravakta (Male/Female) Rajkiya Inter College Main Exam 2020 will be held on March 5 and 13, 2022.